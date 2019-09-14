Comparison of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.39 N/A -8.92 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 82 6.83 N/A 2.18 36.86

In table 1 we can see Safe-T Group Ltd and Fortinet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safe-T Group Ltd and Fortinet Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Safe-T Group Ltd and Fortinet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Fortinet Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $86.83 average price target and a 11.16% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Safe-T Group Ltd and Fortinet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.77% and 76.4% respectively. 4.6% are Safe-T Group Ltd’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% are Fortinet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd has -59.26% weaker performance while Fortinet Inc. has 14.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd on 9 of the 9 factors.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.