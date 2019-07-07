Comparison of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 3.33 N/A -14.00 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 58 9.52 N/A 1.39 49.45

Table 1 demonstrates Safe-T Group Ltd and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Safe-T Group Ltd and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -18.69% and its average price target is $60.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -3.66% -16.46% -5.53% -70.15% 0% -24.61% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend while Cadence Design Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.