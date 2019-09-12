Comparison of Sabre Corporation (SABR) and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Corporation 22 1.63 N/A 1.00 23.49 Digimarc Corporation 42 23.20 N/A -2.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sabre Corporation and Digimarc Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sabre Corporation and Digimarc Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.8% 5.3% Digimarc Corporation 0.00% -56.6% -50.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.76 shows that Sabre Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Digimarc Corporation is 98.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.02 beta.

Liquidity

Sabre Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Digimarc Corporation which has a 10.3 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. Digimarc Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sabre Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sabre Corporation and Digimarc Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Digimarc Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$26 is Sabre Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.02%. Meanwhile, Digimarc Corporation’s average target price is $45.75, while its potential upside is 11.53%. The data provided earlier shows that Digimarc Corporation appears more favorable than Sabre Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.66% of Sabre Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 63.4% of Digimarc Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Sabre Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of Digimarc Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabre Corporation -0.59% 2.93% 12.54% 1.82% -9.47% 8.64% Digimarc Corporation 2.73% -0.94% 36.5% 134.7% 50.35% 211.59%

For the past year Sabre Corporation has weaker performance than Digimarc Corporation

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.