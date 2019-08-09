Comparison of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) and Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

As REIT – Healthcare Facilities businesses, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 20 6.40 N/A 0.74 28.04 Senior Housing Properties Trust 10 2.00 N/A 0.34 24.12

Table 1 highlights Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and Senior Housing Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Senior Housing Properties Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.9% Senior Housing Properties Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.9. Competitively, Senior Housing Properties Trust is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and Senior Housing Properties Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 73.8%. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Senior Housing Properties Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. -0.77% 5.09% 5.68% 0.88% -1.62% 25.24% Senior Housing Properties Trust -3.42% 1.61% 1.86% -39.57% -53.22% -30.03%

For the past year Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has 25.24% stronger performance while Senior Housing Properties Trust has -30.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate properties for the healthcare industry. Its property portfolio consists of 86 properties comprising 67 skilled nursing facilities; 10 combined skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living facilities; 5 assisted living facilities; 2 mental health facilities; 1 independent living facility; and 1 continuing care retirement community. The company leases its properties to subsidiaries of Sun Healthcare Group, Inc. As of December 31, 2010, its properties had a total of 9,603 licensed beds or units across 19 states. The company is based in Irvine, California.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals. The trust elected to be taxed as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Senior Housing Properties Trust was organized in 1998 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.