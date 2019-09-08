Comparison of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

We are contrasting Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 23 1.29 N/A 1.37 16.26 Luby’s Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Luby’s Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Luby’s Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7% Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -7.2% -4%

Risk and Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. From a competition point of view, Luby’s Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Luby’s Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Luby’s Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Luby’s Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has a 43.88% upside potential and an average target price of $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.4% of Luby’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.1% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Luby’s Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -0.45% -1.11% -14.87% -5.95% -23.47% -2.02% Luby’s Inc. -0.86% 5.45% -19.44% -27.04% -53.78% -3.33%

For the past year Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. was less bearish than Luby’s Inc.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Luby’s Inc.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.