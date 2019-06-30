Comparison of RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON Inc. 5 0.28 N/A -1.65 0.00 Five Below Inc. 124 4.13 N/A 2.66 48.03

Demonstrates RumbleON Inc. and Five Below Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has RumbleON Inc. and Five Below Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -162.3% -61% Five Below Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 18.1%

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RumbleON Inc. Its rival Five Below Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.6 respectively. Five Below Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RumbleON Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for RumbleON Inc. and Five Below Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Below Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

On the other hand, Five Below Inc.’s potential upside is 14.15% and its average price target is $137.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RumbleON Inc. and Five Below Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 96.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of RumbleON Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Five Below Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RumbleON Inc. -2.91% 7.74% -3.65% -15.94% 2.54% -6.88% Five Below Inc. -6.51% -5.81% -2.23% 4.98% 76.73% 24.86%

For the past year RumbleON Inc. had bearish trend while Five Below Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Five Below Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors RumbleON Inc.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.