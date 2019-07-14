Comparison of Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Both Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|5
|0.22
|N/A
|-13.33
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Ruhnn Holding Limited and Reebonz Holding Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Ruhnn Holding Limited and Reebonz Holding Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Ruhnn Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Reebonz Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Ruhnn Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Ruhnn Holding Limited and Reebonz Holding Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Reebonz Holding Limited’s potential upside is 252.56% and its consensus target price is $11.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of Reebonz Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|-15.44%
|-31.43%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-35.8%
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|-16.53%
|18.82%
|-41.73%
|-92.53%
|-92.29%
|-63.58%
For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited has stronger performance than Reebonz Holding Limited
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Ruhnn Holding Limited beats Reebonz Holding Limited.
