Comparison of Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Both Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.22 N/A -13.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ruhnn Holding Limited and Reebonz Holding Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ruhnn Holding Limited and Reebonz Holding Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ruhnn Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Reebonz Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Ruhnn Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ruhnn Holding Limited and Reebonz Holding Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Reebonz Holding Limited’s potential upside is 252.56% and its consensus target price is $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of Reebonz Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruhnn Holding Limited -15.44% -31.43% 0% 0% 0% -35.8% Reebonz Holding Limited -16.53% 18.82% -41.73% -92.53% -92.29% -63.58%

For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited has stronger performance than Reebonz Holding Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Ruhnn Holding Limited beats Reebonz Holding Limited.