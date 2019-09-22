Comparison of Rudolph Technologies Inc. (RTEC) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Both Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies Inc. 24 3.25 N/A 1.17 22.95 Novanta Inc. 83 4.77 N/A 1.39 60.32

Table 1 highlights Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Novanta Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Novanta Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Rudolph Technologies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Rudolph Technologies Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Novanta Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Novanta Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8% Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Rudolph Technologies Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. From a competition point of view, Novanta Inc. has a 1.46 beta which is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rudolph Technologies Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Novanta Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Rudolph Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novanta Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rudolph Technologies Inc. and Novanta Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 90.3%. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Novanta Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rudolph Technologies Inc. -7.49% -4.67% 10.15% 25.03% -6.37% 31.51% Novanta Inc. -3.27% -9.22% -1.26% 23.94% 27.6% 33.48%

For the past year Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novanta Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Novanta Inc. beats Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.