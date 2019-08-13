Comparison of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 and a Quick Ratio of 18.6. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 20.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.