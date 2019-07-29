Comparison of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.32 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 20.7 while its Current Ratio is 20.7. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 21.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -1.74% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.