Comparison of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.76 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 98.5%. Insiders held 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.