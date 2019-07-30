Comparison of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

This is a contrast between Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 138.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 62.6% respectively. About 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.