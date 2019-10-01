Comparison of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

As Biotechnology companies, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,409,123.68% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 65.61% upside potential. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 423.01%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.