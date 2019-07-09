Comparison of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

We will be comparing the differences between Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.7. The Current Ratio of rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 25% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.