Comparison of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Since Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.07 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

18.6 and 18.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 42.86% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.