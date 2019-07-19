Comparison of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 1.08 N/A -0.18 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Titan Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 175.23% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.7% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Titan Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. -4.8% -8.29% 3.48% 2.81% 5.78% 28.65% Titan Medical Inc. -2.99% 11.59% -29.73% 31.31% -54.39% 113.11%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Titan Medical Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.