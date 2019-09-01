Comparison of RPC Inc. (RES) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Inc. 9 0.75 N/A 0.81 7.60 Tidewater Inc. 22 1.32 N/A -5.17 0.00

Demonstrates RPC Inc. and Tidewater Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 14.2% Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.01 beta means RPC Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Tidewater Inc. has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.5 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RPC Inc. Its rival Tidewater Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.1 respectively. Tidewater Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RPC Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for RPC Inc. and Tidewater Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 151.04% for RPC Inc. with consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RPC Inc. and Tidewater Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.4% and 83.4% respectively. 2.2% are RPC Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Tidewater Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RPC Inc. 3.87% -14.76% -39.05% -43.09% -58.71% -37.39% Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18%

For the past year RPC Inc. had bearish trend while Tidewater Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors RPC Inc. beats Tidewater Inc.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.