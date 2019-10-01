Comparison of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO)

We are contrasting Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 highlights Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.86% and 28.18% respectively. Insiders owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.