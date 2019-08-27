Comparison of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.45 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 30.17%. Insiders owned roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.