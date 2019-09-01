Comparison of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) and Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas businesses, Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) and Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|62
|0.59
|N/A
|5.65
|11.14
|Eni S.p.A.
|33
|0.00
|N/A
|2.64
|11.84
Table 1 highlights Royal Dutch Shell plc and Eni S.p.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eni S.p.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Royal Dutch Shell plc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Royal Dutch Shell plc is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|0.00%
|11.9%
|5.8%
|Eni S.p.A.
|0.00%
|8.9%
|3.7%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.81 shows that Royal Dutch Shell plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eni S.p.A. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Royal Dutch Shell plc is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Eni S.p.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Eni S.p.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Royal Dutch Shell plc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.3% of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.7% of Eni S.p.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Royal Dutch Shell plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.1% of Eni S.p.A.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|-0.44%
|-3.54%
|0.27%
|5.59%
|-7.85%
|7.93%
|Eni S.p.A.
|-1.7%
|-5.12%
|-6.62%
|-6.95%
|-17.74%
|-0.6%
For the past year Royal Dutch Shell plc has 7.93% stronger performance while Eni S.p.A. has -0.6% weaker performance.
Summary
Royal Dutch Shell plc beats Eni S.p.A. on 8 of the 10 factors.
