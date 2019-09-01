Comparison of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) and Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas businesses, Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) and Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell plc 62 0.59 N/A 5.65 11.14 Eni S.p.A. 33 0.00 N/A 2.64 11.84

Table 1 highlights Royal Dutch Shell plc and Eni S.p.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eni S.p.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Royal Dutch Shell plc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Royal Dutch Shell plc is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell plc 0.00% 11.9% 5.8% Eni S.p.A. 0.00% 8.9% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.81 shows that Royal Dutch Shell plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eni S.p.A. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Royal Dutch Shell plc is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Eni S.p.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Eni S.p.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.3% of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.7% of Eni S.p.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Royal Dutch Shell plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.1% of Eni S.p.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Dutch Shell plc -0.44% -3.54% 0.27% 5.59% -7.85% 7.93% Eni S.p.A. -1.7% -5.12% -6.62% -6.95% -17.74% -0.6%

For the past year Royal Dutch Shell plc has 7.93% stronger performance while Eni S.p.A. has -0.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell plc beats Eni S.p.A. on 8 of the 10 factors.