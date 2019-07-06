Comparison of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Since Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) are part of the Money Center Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada 76 0.00 N/A 6.29 12.39 United Bancshares Inc. 22 1.94 N/A 2.52 8.80

In table 1 we can see Royal Bank of Canada and United Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Royal Bank of Canada. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Royal Bank of Canada’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 0.00% 17% 0.9% United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Royal Bank of Canada’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Bancshares Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.9% of United Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Royal Bank of Canada’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.2% are United Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Bank of Canada -0.83% -0.71% 2.47% 7.35% -1.12% 13.76% United Bancshares Inc. -4.41% -4.16% 0.92% -3.15% 0.59% 10.54%

For the past year Royal Bank of Canada’s stock price has bigger growth than United Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats on 8 of the 9 factors United Bancshares Inc.