Comparison of Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

This is a contrast between Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 21 3.25 N/A -0.71 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 126 27.42 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rosetta Stone Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47% -16%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, MongoDB Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. MongoDB Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rosetta Stone Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of Rosetta Stone Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 12.88%. On the other hand, MongoDB Inc.’s potential downside is -8.43% and its consensus target price is $139. The information presented earlier suggests that Rosetta Stone Inc. looks more robust than MongoDB Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rosetta Stone Inc. and MongoDB Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 96% respectively. 3.4% are Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, MongoDB Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33% MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. was less bullish than MongoDB Inc.

Summary

Rosetta Stone Inc. beats MongoDB Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.