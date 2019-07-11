Comparison of Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Both Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 21 3.13 N/A -0.71 0.00 Elastic N.V. 82 23.71 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rosetta Stone Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Elastic N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Elastic N.V. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Elastic N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rosetta Stone Inc. and Elastic N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s upside potential is 17.29% at a $27 consensus price target. Elastic N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $103.8 consensus price target and a 23.32% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than Rosetta Stone Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rosetta Stone Inc. and Elastic N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 52.5%. Insiders owned 3.4% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33% Elastic N.V. -0.55% 1.05% -6.26% 16.02% 0% 15.89%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. was more bullish than Elastic N.V.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.