Comparison of Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.24 N/A -6.95 0.00 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.80 N/A 0.20 8.11

Table 1 highlights Rosehill Resources Inc. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Risk & Volatility

Rosehill Resources Inc. has a 3.39 beta, while its volatility is 239.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rosehill Resources Inc. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 77.3% respectively. 19.7% are Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 26.46% stronger performance while Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has -24.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.