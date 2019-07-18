Comparison of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 333 7.43 N/A 10.41 33.99 The Middleby Corporation 128 2.71 N/A 5.77 23.97

Table 1 highlights Roper Technologies Inc. and The Middleby Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Middleby Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Roper Technologies Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The Middleby Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Risk & Volatility

Roper Technologies Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Middleby Corporation’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Roper Technologies Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, The Middleby Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. The Middleby Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. and The Middleby Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Roper Technologies Inc.’s downside potential is -12.35% at a $330.75 average price target. The Middleby Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $146.75 average price target and a 6.63% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Middleby Corporation looks more robust than Roper Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Middleby Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Roper Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, The Middleby Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8% The Middleby Corporation 0.82% 1.97% 10.91% 17.46% 30.46% 34.57%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than The Middleby Corporation

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats The Middleby Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.