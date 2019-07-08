Comparison of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 327 7.36 N/A 10.41 33.99 Ideal Power Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Roper Technologies Inc. and Ideal Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% -109.4% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

Roper Technologies Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ideal Power Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. and Ideal Power Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$337.75 is Roper Technologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -9.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares and 9.3% of Ideal Power Inc. shares. Roper Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8% Ideal Power Inc. 2.08% -4.9% 17.58% -29.44% -67.93% 56.77%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Ideal Power Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats Ideal Power Inc.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.