Comparison of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 356 7.06 N/A 10.41 34.92 Generac Holdings Inc. 64 2.33 N/A 4.01 18.02

Table 1 highlights Roper Technologies Inc. and Generac Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Generac Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Roper Technologies Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Roper Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Generac Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6%

Volatility & Risk

Roper Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Generac Holdings Inc.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

Roper Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Generac Holdings Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Generac Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Roper Technologies Inc. and Generac Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Roper Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $358.67, and a -0.52% downside potential. Generac Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.75 average target price and a 0.06% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Generac Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Roper Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.6% of Generac Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Roper Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 1.7% are Generac Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Generac Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats Generac Holdings Inc.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.