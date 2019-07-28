Comparison of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 338 7.16 N/A 10.41 33.99 Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.23 N/A 2.38 21.15

Demonstrates Roper Technologies Inc. and Donaldson Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Donaldson Company Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Roper Technologies Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Roper Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Donaldson Company Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 36% 14.6%

Volatility and Risk

Roper Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Donaldson Company Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Roper Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Donaldson Company Inc. are 2.3 and 1.6 respectively. Donaldson Company Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. and Donaldson Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Roper Technologies Inc. is $330.75, with potential downside of -9.68%. Competitively Donaldson Company Inc. has a consensus price target of $49, with potential downside of -1.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Donaldson Company Inc. looks more robust than Roper Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82% of Donaldson Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Donaldson Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8% Donaldson Company Inc. -4.35% -4.35% 1.59% -7.88% 6.88% 16.06%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Donaldson Company Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats Donaldson Company Inc.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.