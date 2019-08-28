Comparison of Rollins Inc. (ROL) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Both Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 38 5.48 N/A 0.69 48.31 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 262 10.00 N/A 9.15 31.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rollins Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc. FleetCor Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rollins Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Rollins Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rollins Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

Rollins Inc. has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rollins Inc. Its rival FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rollins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rollins Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Rollins Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.76% and an $36.5 average target price. Competitively FleetCor Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $273.4, with potential downside of -6.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rollins Inc. looks more robust than FleetCor Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.8% of Rollins Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.1% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Rollins Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01%

For the past year Rollins Inc. had bearish trend while FleetCor Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Rollins Inc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.