Comparison of Rogers Corporation (ROG) and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Corporation 156 2.82 N/A 4.82 32.89 CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 1 1.18 N/A -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rogers Corporation and CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 7.2% CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% -235.9% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Rogers Corporation’s 2.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 115.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s 3.66 beta is the reason why it is 266.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rogers Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CBAK Energy Technology Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Rogers Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rogers Corporation and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rogers Corporation’s average price target is $200, while its potential upside is 41.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rogers Corporation and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.2% respectively. About 1.2% of Rogers Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.82% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rogers Corporation -8.04% -9.6% -16.85% 27.85% 29.19% 60.17% CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -1.31% 4.93% 0.72% -12.77% 14.94% 157.17%

For the past year Rogers Corporation was less bullish than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Rogers Corporation beats CBAK Energy Technology Inc.