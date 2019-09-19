Comparison of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Since Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) are part of the Wireless Communications industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communications Inc. 52 0.00 N/A 3.06 16.94 America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 15 0.00 N/A 1.07 13.07

Table 1 highlights Rogers Communications Inc. and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and earnings than Rogers Communications Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Rogers Communications Inc. is currently more expensive than America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communications Inc. 0.00% 25.2% 6.3% America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 35.8% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Rogers Communications Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.57 beta. From a competition point of view, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has a 0.49 beta which is 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rogers Communications Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rogers Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 1 3.00

$81 is Rogers Communications Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 60.81%. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus target price and a 12.58% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Rogers Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79% of Rogers Communications Inc. shares and 12.1% of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares. About 0.8% of Rogers Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rogers Communications Inc. -3.12% -2.44% 2.57% -2.32% 2.79% 1.23% America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. -3.18% -5.41% -3.05% -11.01% -18.52% -1.82%

For the past year Rogers Communications Inc. had bullish trend while America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rogers Communications Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The companyÂ’s Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, ecommerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.3 million subscribers. The companyÂ’s Cable segment provides high-speed broadband Internet access, digital television and online viewing, phone, and home Wi-Fi services to consumers and businesses. This segment distributes its products through company-owned retail stores, ecommerce sites, call centers, outbound telemarketing, door-to-door agents, and third party retail locations. It had 2.1 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.8 million television subscribers, and 1.1 million phone subscribers, as well as operated a network that passes approximately 4.2 million homes. The companyÂ’s Business Solutions segment offers network connectivity services through its fiber network and data center assets to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. This segment provides its products through its sales team; and a network of third-party channel distributors. Its Media segment offers multi-platform televised and online shopping, digital media services, and publishing services; and operates television networks and radio stations, as well as owns the Toronto Blue Jays, a league baseball team and Rogers Centre event venue. The company also provides home or business monitoring, security, and automation systems; and credit cards. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services. In addition, the company offers cable and satellite pay television (TV) services through direct-to-home technology, as well as IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, wireless security, advertising, media, software development, mobile payment, machine-to-machine, mobile banking, virtual private network, video call, and personal communications services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. The company sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.