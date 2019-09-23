Comparison of Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) and Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Both Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) and Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) are each other’s competitor in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Brands Inc. 27 0.92 N/A 1.99 15.83 Vera Bradley Inc. 11 0.78 N/A 0.56 21.17

In table 1 we can see Rocky Brands Inc. and Vera Bradley Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vera Bradley Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Rocky Brands Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Rocky Brands Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Vera Bradley Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rocky Brands Inc. and Vera Bradley Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Brands Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 7.7% Vera Bradley Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 5.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.5 beta indicates that Rocky Brands Inc. is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Vera Bradley Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocky Brands Inc. are 5.3 and 2.5. Competitively, Vera Bradley Inc. has 4.1 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rocky Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vera Bradley Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rocky Brands Inc. and Vera Bradley Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.5% and 69.2%. Rocky Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Vera Bradley Inc. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocky Brands Inc. 6.09% 14.79% 22.84% 18.81% 20.77% 21.23% Vera Bradley Inc. 3.43% 1.12% -5.24% 31.14% -10.17% 37.11%

For the past year Rocky Brands Inc. was less bullish than Vera Bradley Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Rocky Brands Inc. beats Vera Bradley Inc.

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers. The Retail segment sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce Websites, including rockyboots.com, georgiaboot.com, durangoboot.com, lehighoutfitters.com, lehighsafetyshoes.com, slipgrips.com, and 4eursole.com; Rocky outlet store in Nelsonville, Ohio; and mobile and retail stores in New York City Transit Authority. The Military segment focuses on building footwear contracts with the U.S. military. The company offers footwear, apparel, and accessory items for hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking enthusiasts; industrial and construction workers; workers in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants or hotels; and law enforcement, security personnel, and postal employees, as well as to military personnel, farmers, ranchers, and fashion minded urban consumers. Rocky Brands, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products. The company sells its products through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The Direct segment sells Vera Bradley branded products through the companyÂ’s factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, and direct-to-consumer eBay sales, as well as through its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indirect segment offers Vera Bradley branded products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites and inventory liquidators, and its wholesale customer in Japan. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 113 full-line stores and 46 factory outlet stores. Vera Bradley, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.