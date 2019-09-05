Comparison of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)

Both Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical Inc. 4 2.56 N/A -0.65 0.00 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 2 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rockwell Medical Inc. and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical Inc. 0.00% -183.1% -78% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Rockwell Medical Inc. and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0 0 0 0.00

Rockwell Medical Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 329.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rockwell Medical Inc. and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) are owned by institutional investors at 40% and 0.14% respectively. Insiders owned 5.7% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Medical Inc. -15.29% -11.04% -44.81% -8.28% -34.48% 17.7% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 4.86% 71.43% -10.73% -26.43% 32.41% -36.52%

For the past year Rockwell Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had bearish trend.

Summary

Rockwell Medical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ).

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. It offers products and services for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and hemodialysis. The companyÂ’s lead drug is Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment via dialysate. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The companyÂ’s targets customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The companyÂ’s approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs. It develops Doxophos, a formulation of XR17 and doxorubicin to treat cancer comprising leukaemia, breast cancer, and lymphoma; Docecal, a formulation of XR17 and docetaxel for the treatment of prostate, lung, and breast cancer; OAS-19, a cancer drug; and KB9520 to treat various types of cancer. The company also develops Doxophos Vet, a formulation to treat lymphoma in dogs. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is based in Uppsala, Sweden.