Comparison of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)

This is a contrast between Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 165 2.82 N/A 9.10 17.66 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 12 0.89 N/A 2.82 3.89

Demonstrates Rockwell Automation Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Gates Industrial Corporation plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Rockwell Automation Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Rockwell Automation Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Gates Industrial Corporation plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rockwell Automation Inc. Its rival Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Gates Industrial Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 2 2.67

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s upside potential is 14.19% at a $184 consensus price target. Gates Industrial Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 51.67% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Gates Industrial Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. had bullish trend while Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Gates Industrial Corporation plc on 10 of the 12 factors.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.