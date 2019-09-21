Comparison of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 165 2.82 N/A 9.10 17.66 Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -1.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rockwell Automation Inc. and Broadwind Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Rockwell Automation Inc. and Broadwind Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8% Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3%

Risk & Volatility

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s current beta is 1.4 and it happens to be 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Broadwind Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Broadwind Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Rockwell Automation Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Rockwell Automation Inc. and Broadwind Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.14% for Rockwell Automation Inc. with consensus target price of $178.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.1% of Broadwind Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Broadwind Energy Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.