Comparison of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

This is a contrast between Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 168 2.82 N/A 8.42 19.27 3M Company 191 3.08 N/A 9.37 18.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. 3M Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Automation Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of 3M Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 68.4% 16% 3M Company 0.00% 56.2% 15.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.35 shows that Rockwell Automation Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, 3M Company’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival 3M Company is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. 3M Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rockwell Automation Inc. and 3M Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 3M Company 1 5 0 2.83

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s consensus target price is $181.4, while its potential upside is 13.12%. Competitively 3M Company has an average target price of $181, with potential upside of 4.42%. Based on the results given earlier, Rockwell Automation Inc. is looking more favorable than 3M Company, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.7% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.2% of 3M Company are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of 3M Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.92% -12.78% -8.26% -4.16% -9.3% 7.8% 3M Company -2.5% -19.33% -16.98% -13.42% -15.38% -8.62%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. had bullish trend while 3M Company had bearish trend.

Summary

3M Company beats Rockwell Automation Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.