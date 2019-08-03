Comparison of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.02
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
Volatility and Risk
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.66 and its 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.23 beta.
Liquidity
9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,494.20%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
