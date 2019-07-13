Comparison of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Since Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 90 53.94 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 205.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -2.30% and its average target price is $95.79.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.