Comparison of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

We are comparing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.6 while its Quick Ratio is 30.6. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.9% and 64.3%. Insiders held 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.