Comparison of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.66. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than KemPharm Inc.

On 5 of the 6 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.