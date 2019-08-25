Comparison of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

This is a contrast between Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 214.37 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 166.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. On the competitive side is, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 234.54% for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $37. On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 126.57% and its consensus price target is $22. Based on the results delivered earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 81.8% respectively. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.