Comparison of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.81 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 217.60% and an $37 average price target. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.4 average price target and a 68.56% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.