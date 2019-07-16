Comparison of Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 6 0.48 N/A -0.92 0.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Roan Resources Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -5.7% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Liquidity

Roan Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Roan Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roan Resources Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.7% and 13.9%. Roan Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. -25.4% -17.97% -58.5% -74.2% -78.34% -49.88% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Summary

Roan Resources Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.