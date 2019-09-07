Comparison of Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 4 0.46 N/A -1.54 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Roan Resources Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. beats Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.