Comparison of Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

Both Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 6 0.58 N/A -0.92 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 55 2.74 N/A 1.14 64.20

Demonstrates Roan Resources Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -5.7% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Roan Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Roan Resources Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

The upside potential is 532.91% for Roan Resources Inc. with average price target of $10. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $66.83 average price target and a -5.87% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Roan Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Roan Resources Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.7% and 87.5% respectively. 0.5% are Roan Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. -25.4% -17.97% -58.5% -74.2% -78.34% -49.88% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.94% 17.04% 65.46% 25.18% 5.3% 66.22%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. has -49.88% weaker performance while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 66.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Roan Resources Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.