Comparison of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (RRTS) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Air Delivery & Freight Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 11 0.18 N/A -93.71 0.00 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. 86 0.71 N/A 4.91 16.67

Table 1 demonstrates Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 0.00% -187.1% -19.1% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 43.2% 15.1%

Volatility and Risk

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.48 beta. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s potential upside is 16.89% and its average price target is $99.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.6% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. shares and 86.6% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares. 36.4% are Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. -3.31% 5.72% -14.81% -31.35% -80.37% -10.58% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. -1.68% -9.93% -9.94% -8.65% -4.46% -2.65%

For the past year Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 company dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada. It also offers temperature-controlled, dry van, intermodal drayage, and flatbed services; and specializes in the transport of automotive parts, refrigerated foods, poultry, and beverages, as well as on-demand expedited services. The companyÂ’s LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Canada through a network of 47 LTL service centers and approximately 180 third-party delivery agents. The companyÂ’s Global Solutions segment offers domestic and international transportation and logistics solutions, including pricing, contract management, transportation mode and carrier selection, freight tracking, freight bill payment and audit, cost reporting and analysis, and dispatch. This segment also provides domestic and international air and ocean transportation, and customs brokerage services. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 107,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, air freight, and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items. It offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.