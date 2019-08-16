Comparison of RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

As Conglomerates businesses, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RMG Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
RMG Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
RMG Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
