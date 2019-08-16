Comparison of RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

As Conglomerates businesses, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RMG Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RMG Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.