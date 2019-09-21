Comparison of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ-PA) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ.PA) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE), both competing one another are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust 26 1.84 N/A 0.95 0.00 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 16 2.88 N/A 0.88 17.77

Demonstrates RLJ Lodging Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has RLJ Lodging Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 4.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is $18, which is potential 9.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RLJ Lodging Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 60.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLJ Lodging Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.26% 0.38% -3.68% -2.6% -12.23% 10.17%

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 6 of the 9 factors.