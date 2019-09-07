Comparison of Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 2.86 N/A 0.75 11.32 Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.37 N/A 2.44 12.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc. Axos Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4% Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axos Financial Inc.’s 4.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axos Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.89% and an $8 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.3% of Axos Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Axos Financial Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76% Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Axos Financial Inc.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.