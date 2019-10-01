Comparison of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 15 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 2.46%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.