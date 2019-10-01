Comparison of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 2.46%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.